11:11 Reported News Briefs Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 2 eastern J'm residents arrested for Shabbat attack Two eastern-Jerusalem residents, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of racial assault in connection with an attack during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning.