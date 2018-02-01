Inciter a former senior official in PA security

The Bethlehem resident arrested last Friday after organizing an anti-Semitic riot in the Al-Aida refugee camp next to Rachel's Tomb, in which swastika signs were raised, is a former senior official in the Palestinian Authority security forces.

He was arrested Sunday at the entrance Al-Izariyah. He is suspected of organizing a number of inciting and violent demonstrations with the participation of anarchists, using anti-Semitic symbols as seen at Friday's demonstration. The Border Police said that "this is one of the main instigators against whom we have been conducting an investigation for several months until his arrest a few days ago."