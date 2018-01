Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot of the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday, "I do not know [an instance] that the IDF attacked a target that is not a terrorist target."

Responding to the rocket fire from Gaza and claims that the IDF's response to the shooting is ineffective, Eisenkot told a conference in memory of former chief of staff Amnon Lipkin Shahak, "Our challenge is to continue the reality of a month ago," when things were relatively quiet.

