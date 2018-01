08:18 Reported News Briefs Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Suspicion Kiryat Ata resident's car torched A car belonging to a resident of Kiryat Ata went up in flames Monday evening. There was also damage to adjacent vehicles. Authorities are investigating suspicions of arson. ► ◄ Last Briefs