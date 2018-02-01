08:14
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18

Serious smoke inhalation in Eilat fire

A fire has broken out in an apartment on Ayalot Street in Eilat.

The Magen David Adom emergency service evacuated a man about the age of 60 who was unconscious and suffering from serious smoke inhalation to Yoseftal Hospital.

