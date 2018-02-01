A 40-year-old man is in critical condition with injuries suffered on Highway 65 between the Mei Ami Junction in the Nachal Eeron (Wadi Ara) area of northern Israel and Hadera.
He was evacuated to Ha'emek Hospital in Afula.
News BriefsTevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18
40-year-old critically injured in Route 65 accident
