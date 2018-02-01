Jerusalem will not be divided as part of a settlement

Chairwoman Shuli Moalem-Refaeli of the Jewish Home Knesset faction said, this morning, "Jerusalem will not be divided and will remain united as the capital of the Jewish people."

Responding to the passage of the United Jerusalem Bill she sponsored, she said, "We have already seen how prime ministers buy MKs with government vehicles, with senior positions in the government and in disgraceful manipulations, in order to promote political initiatives such as the Oslo Accords and the Disengagement Plan."