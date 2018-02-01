Report: Assad dismissed information minister over Israeli journalist

Syrian President Bashar Assad dismissed Information Minister Mohammad Turjman, after Turjman authorized Doctor Jonathan Spyer of the Rubin Center at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya to visit the country last April, according to the Al-Arabiya network.

According to the report, the British-Israeli Middle East analyst entered Syria with his British passport and accompanied tours organized by Turjman's office. He was also reported to have spoken with military officers and other senior officials, including Minister Ali Haidar, who is in charge of contacts for peace talks with Assad's government.