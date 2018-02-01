Pence: Iranian resistance gives hope to all who struggle for freedom

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday responded on Twitter to the protests in Iran.

“As long as @RealDonaldTrump is POTUS and I am VP, the United States of America will not repeat the shameful mistake of our past when others stood by and ignored the heroic resistance of the Iranian people as they fought against their brutal regime,” he wrote.

“The bold and growing resistance of the Iranian people today gives hope and faith to all who struggle for freedom and against tyranny. We must not and we will not let them down,” added Pence.