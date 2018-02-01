00:43 Reported News Briefs Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 British Foreign Secretary: We regret the loss of life in Iran British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson commented on Monday on the protests in Iran. “We regret the loss of life that has occurred in the protests in Iran, and call on all concerned to refrain from violence and for international obligations on human rights to be observed,” he said, adding, “The UK is watching events in Iran closely. We believe that there should be meaningful debate about the legitimate and important issues the protesters are raising and we look to the Iranian authorities to permit this.” ► ◄ Last Briefs