23:45 Reported News Briefs Tevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18 Tevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18 Gabbay: The coalition is slowly collapsing Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay welcomed the postponement of the vote on the Supermarket Law. "When we do not offset and do not give up, the coalition collapses and breaks down slowly. We will continue to act with determination to prevent the Supermarket Law simply because it is against the public," Gabbay said.