22:16
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18

Stun grenade thrown at house in Nes Tziona

A stun grenade was thrown at a house on Tzahal Street in Nes Tziona in central Israel on Monday evening. No injuries or damage were reported.

A police force arrived at the scene and opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

