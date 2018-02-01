A stun grenade was thrown at a house on Tzahal Street in Nes Tziona in central Israel on Monday evening. No injuries or damage were reported.
A police force arrived at the scene and opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
News BriefsTevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18
Stun grenade thrown at house in Nes Tziona
