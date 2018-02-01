21:44
  Tevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18

ZAKA identifies 3 more Jews dead in Costa Rica crash

ZAKA representatives said they had identified 3 more Jews from one family - the Weiss family from Florida - that died in the plane crash in Costa Rica.

Earlier, members of the Steinberg family, which also died in the tragedy, were identified.

