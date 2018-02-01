The opposition announced a few minutes ago that it was drawing all objections to the Primaries Law.
However, even before the vote will come up Minister Yariv Levin will be able to reply in the name of the coalition.
|
21:42
Reported
News BriefsTevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18
Opposition not against Primaries Law
The opposition announced a few minutes ago that it was drawing all objections to the Primaries Law.
However, even before the vote will come up Minister Yariv Levin will be able to reply in the name of the coalition.
Last Briefs