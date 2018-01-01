US VP Mike Pence’s deputy chief of staff, Jarrod Agen, said Pence's visit to Israel later this month is still planned to take place.
“As we said, we are going later this month,” he said, without providing specific dates.
News Briefs Tevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18
Pence's office: Visit to Israel still happening
