19:55 Reported News Briefs Tevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18 Tevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18 Pedestrian hit by car in Tel Aviv A pedestrian was injured tonight (Monday) by a car on Raoul Wallenberg Street in Tel Aviv. Medics treated him and evacuated him in moderate-serious condition to Ichilov Hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs