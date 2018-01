19:25 Reported News Briefs Tevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18 Tevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18 Report: Kahlon demands J'lem municipality accountant After Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat threatened on Monday to cut thousands of municipality workers, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon expressed a desire to appoint an accompanying accountant for the municipality to examine that the city's budgets are properly managed, according to a report by Channel 2. ► ◄ Last Briefs