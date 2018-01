A poll by the Geocartography Institute headed by Prof. Avi Degani indicates that if the elections were held today, the Likud would win 31 seats and Yesh Atid 26.

According to the data, the Labor Party would decrease to 13 seats, the Jewish House would rise to 12, the Joint List would lose seats and decrease to 9 seats, Kulanu would garner 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Meretz 6, Yisrael Beytenu at 4, and Shas 4..