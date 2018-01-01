Terror arrest disclosed

It has been disclosed that during the month of November, five members of a terror cell in the Judea and Samaria area who were active in promoting terrorist attacks were arrested as a result of Shabak Israel Security Agency activity in conjunction with the Israel Defense Forces and the police.

In the Shin Bet investigation, it was revealed that the force behind the cell was Abdallah Arar, a Hamas activist who had been involved in the kidnap-murder of Sasson Nuriel in 2005, was deported to the Gaza Strip as part of the "Schalit deal" and returned to terror-related activity.