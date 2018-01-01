Iranian state television reports 10 people have died in demonstrations across Iran against the economic situation, corruption and human rights issues.
Another two or three died over the weekend.
News BriefsTevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18
Monday Iranian demonstration death toll rises to 10
