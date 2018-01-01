The Knesset Internal Affairs Committee has approved the Primaries Law for its second and third reading before the Knesset plenum.
The law would give government funding to candidates in party primaries and not allow them other campaign money.
Tevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18
Primaries Law cleared for final readings
