Prison for 3 in Taibeh stadium arson, bomb threat

The Central District Court has sentenced Amir Jabara and Muhamad Nashef of Taibeh to 36 months in prison and Ibrahim Sheik Yosef of Taibeh to 28 months in prison for their roles in the September 11, 2016 arson of the city's soccer stadium in Taibeh as part of a plea bargain on charges that included aggravated arson, supporting a terrorist organization, conspiracy to commit a crime motivated by hostility towards the public and trespassing in order to commit an offense motivated by hostility towards the public, among others.

Against the background of their ideological support for the Islamic State terrorist organization and the holding of an extremist Islamic religious concept, the three sought to prevent the appearance of Israeli Arab singer Hitham Halayla, who was famous for his successful participation in the Arab Idol reality show held in Beirut, which they viewed as heretical. Despite the damage caused by the fire they set, planning of the concert went on. Nashef called in a bomb threat just before the performance.