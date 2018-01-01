The funeral for Yaffa Glick, the wife of Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick, will take place today at 15:30 at the eulogy hall of the Jerusalem Congregation of the Har Hamenuchot cemetery in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem.
|
11:05
Reported
News BriefsTevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18
Yaffa Glick funeral to start at 3:30 pm at Har Hamenuchot
The funeral for Yaffa Glick, the wife of Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick, will take place today at 15:30 at the eulogy hall of the Jerusalem Congregation of the Har Hamenuchot cemetery in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem.
Last Briefs