  Tevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18

Yaffa Glick funeral to start at 3:30 pm at Har Hamenuchot

The funeral for Yaffa Glick, the wife of Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick, will take place today at 15:30 at the eulogy hall of the Jerusalem Congregation of the Har Hamenuchot cemetery in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem.

