The Knesset Interior Committee has rejected hundreds of reservations that were filed against the Supermarket Law, which gives the interior minister the final say in businesses permited by the government to be open on the Jewish Sabbath.

The reservations had been filed by the Zionist Union, Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu, the Joint List, independent Member of Knesset Orly Levy Abekasis, Likud MK Yoav Kish and United Torah Judaism MK Yisrael Eichler.