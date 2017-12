Minister Ze'ev Elkin said this morning that the Likud party will bring the resolution on Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley approved last night by the Likud Central Committee to legislation.

Interviewed by Israeli public radio, Elkin said, "In the end, we have no choice. We are in the process of applying sovereignty, we paid a price for the mistaken vision of the Oslo Accords. The time has come for the right to stop defending itself and to begin advancing."