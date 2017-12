Yonatan Hailu, in prison for killing a serial rapist who harmed him for an extended period in May 2010, is scheduled to appear before the parole board today to discuss his request for early release.

A month and a half ago, President Reuven Rivlin partially accepted Halo's amnesty request and shortened his 20-year sentence by a year and four months. Even though the Department of Pardons in the Justice Ministry supported the pardon request, the prosecution opposed it.