A bill giving the Interior Minister discretion over the opening of supermarkets on the Jewish Sabbath is expected to come up today for its final readings in the Knesset plenum.

In the morning, the Knesset Interior and Environmental Protection Committee will convene to prepare and clear the measure for the vote in the plenum. At this stage it is still not clear whether it will have a majority in the plenum because the Yisrael Beytenu faction is opposed and is expected to vote against it.