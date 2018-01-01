MK David Bitan is expected to be questioned again today

Member of Knesset David Bitan (Likud) is expected to arrive this morning for further interrogation under caution of prosecution at the offices of the Lahav 433 national crimes and corruption unit of the Israel Police, as part of an investigation into suspicions of corruption in the Rishon Lezion municipality.

The former coalition chairman was supposed to be questioned last week, but after maintaining his right to remain silent during his last interrogation, the police decided not to continue the investigation, but to continue collecting evidence.