  Tevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18

Mount Hermon site closed due to blocked roads

The Mount Hermon recreation site was closed after the traffic arteries to it were blocked as a result of snowfall.

On the upper level, four centimeters/1.57 inches of snow accumulated and and the temperature stood at zero degrees Celsius.

