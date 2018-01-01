The Mount Hermon recreation site was closed after the traffic arteries to it were blocked as a result of snowfall.
On the upper level, four centimeters/1.57 inches of snow accumulated and and the temperature stood at zero degrees Celsius.
News BriefsTevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18
Mount Hermon site closed due to blocked roads
