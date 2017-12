The United Hatzalah volunteer paramedic organization on Sunday evening informed Yesha Council chairman Hananel Dorani that United Hatzalah’s volunteers would agree to deploy in Judea and Samaria, following Magen David Adom’s (MDA) announcement that it would reduce its activities in Judea and Samaria.

Earlier on Sunday, the Director-General of MDA notified the Ministry of Health that it would be significantly reducing its activities in Judea and Samaria due to lack of state funding for it.