Livni: Likud decision contrary to Israeli interest

Knesset Member Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) has expressed wonder at Likud ministers following the Likud Central Committee's vote in favor of the annexation of Judea and Samaria, according to Maariv. Livni said, "The wonders of the Likud ministers: In the morning they vote in favor of leaving Judea and Samaria out of an agreement with the Europeans and in the evening in favor of annexing them. They will speak in Hebrew for and explain in English that they are against."

She continued, "The decision of the Likud Central Committee is contrary to the interests of the State of Israel. Netanyahu knows this, but is afraid to to go to [a meeting of] his own party and tell it the truth. That is the difference between a leader and a politician, everyone knows that the decision will not be implemented and that the Likud has no true and realistic path. The Israeli interest is to seek to separate from millions of Palestinians through a clear border as the only realistic option to preserve Israel as a Jewish and democratic state."