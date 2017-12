Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit instructed the legal advisors of the government ministries on Sunday that any new government legislation would have to relate to Judea and Samaria as well, according to Israeli public television.

Under the new directive, there won't be a requirement to say that new laws will apply to Judea and Samaria, but in cases where they don't, the agencies will be required to explain why the subject of the bill is excluded from the subject areas of Judea and Samaria.