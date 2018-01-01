Hamas: Likud resolution will lead to more resistance

Hamas has called the Likud Central Committee's resolution for Israeli sovereignty in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, "the continued violation of Palestinian rights under US sponsorship, leading to more resistance," according to Yediot Ahronot.

The committee said, in a statement, "The Likud Central Committee calls upon the elected Likud members to act in order to allow free construction and to apply the laws and sovereignty of Israel to all areas of liberated settlement in Judea and Samaria."