22:13 Reported News Briefs Tevet 13, 5778 , 31/12/17 Tevet 13, 5778 , 31/12/17 German Foreign Minister slammed for accusing Israel of apartheid Read more Sigmar Gabriel, Germany's Foreign Minister, is under fire for "providing ammunition to anti-Semites" by accusing Israel of apartheid. ► ◄ Last Briefs