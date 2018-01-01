Abbas's 'red lines'

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who is also the leader of Fatah and the Palestine Liberation Organization, said on Sunday, that there will be no solution to the PA's conflict with Israel, "but on the basis of international legitimacy resolutions, headed by General Assembly Resolution 19/67, approved on November 29, 2012, UN Security Council Resolution 2334 of 2016, resolutions of the National Councils and the Arab Peace Initiative, all of which confirm the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders - Eastern Quds [Jerusalem -ed.] on its entire border as its capital."

Delivering the traditional speech marking the start of the "revolution" that began on January 1, 1965, Abbas continued, "The implementation of the Arab peace initiative depends on Israel ending the occupation of Palestinian and Arab lands, a just and agreed solution to the Palestinian refugee problem in accordance with Resolution 194, and first and foremost the achievement of freedom and independence by the Palestinian people." Referring to the recent US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, he concluded, "The plot against Jerusalem will not succeed and we will never allow anyone to violate our national rights and principles."