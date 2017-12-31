Former minister: Remove any question mark over settlement

Former Minister Gideon Sa'ar has told a Likud Central Committee meeting about Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, "All Likud governments acted to consolidate settlement and today there are half a million settlers. We cannot provide a response to the settlement enterprise by means of tools that were appropriate when this enormous enterprise numbered [only] tens of thousands. If Israeli law would apply to settlement, it would not be possible to reach absurd results."

Sa'ar said, "Therefore, in my estimation, this is a matter of a few years. In any case it will happen. Let's lead it, we, the Likud! All the blessed, historical processes in the last four decades, the Likud led, and our mission once and for all is to remove any question mark over settlement."