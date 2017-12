Employees of ECI Telecomm and representatives of the Internet and High-Tech Workers' Union are demonstrating in front of the home of Giora Bitan, the deputy CEO and CFO of the company, in the Tzahala neighborhood of northern Tel Aviv.

This demonstration follows the organizational measures taken by the workers in recent days, against the background of the company's intention to fire about 100 of the 800 employees of the site in Israel.