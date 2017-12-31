J'm mayor: Every Jew can live wherever he wants in Israel

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat told a Sunday-evening Likud Central Committee meeting on Israeli sovereignty for Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, "When they talked about a freeze in Judea and Samaria, I said, 'About what?', About freezing infrastructure, construction, etc.? We must not give up. We have to go with our conscience of Jewish values and morality. Every Jew must know that he can live wherever he wants in the territories of the State of Israel."

Barkat concluded, "I not only support the proposal but urge all of us to allow every Jew to live wherever he wants, of course in Jerusalem and of course in Judea and Samaria."