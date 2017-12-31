Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, Sunday evening, "We will act according to national interests."
Responding to the fourth day of demonstrations against the government on economic and civil-rights issues, he said demonstrations were permitted.
News BriefsTevet 13, 5778 , 31/12/17
Rouhani: Demonstrations are permitted
