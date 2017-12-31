19:37 Reported News Briefs Tevet 13, 5778 , 31/12/17 Tevet 13, 5778 , 31/12/17 Rouhani: Demonstrations are permitted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, Sunday evening, "We will act according to national interests." Responding to the fourth day of demonstrations against the government on economic and civil-rights issues, he said demonstrations were permitted. ► ◄ Last Briefs