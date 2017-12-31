Knesset Speaker: The days of lies and freezes are over

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein told a Likud Central Committee meeting on Israeli sovereignty beyond the 1949 Armistice Line, Sunday evening, "Only about a month ago we heard the declaration of President Trump, who recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and began preparations for the transfer of the American embassy. With this declaration, a new era was opened in the international relationship to the State of Israel, Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria."

Edelstein continued, "Enough! The days of distortions have passed, the days of lies have passed, and the days of freezes passed. This tailwind must be translated into deeds - and Jerusalem first. A year ago, we signed a bill to apply Israeli sovereignty in Ma'aleh Adumim, with the intention of creating territorial contiguity between it and Jerusalem. There are those who want to divide Jerusalem. We intend to increase it."