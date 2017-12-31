Haim Katz: Yesha an inseparable part of the Land of Israel

Chairman Haim Katz of the Likud Central Committee was the first to speak Sunday evening, at a committee meeting on wording for a resolution calling for Israeli sovereignty on Judea and Samaria. He said, "Fifty years ago, we liberated the land of our forefathers Judea and Samaria, Greater Jerusalem, the Tomb of the Patriarchs, Rachel's Tomb and the Western Wall, and today, sadly, fifty years later, half a million citizens of Israel who fulfill all their obligations - Taxes and military service - are discriminated against in building and personal security."

The labor and welfare minister continues, "The time has come that it's not the army that approves the construction of a kindergarten, a road or installation work for lighting. The Likud Central Committee today is approving ah historic vote to apply Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and Greater Jerusalem. For these parts of the country are an inseparable part of the Land of Israel and will remain such for ever and ever."