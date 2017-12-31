Jewish employment site appeals discrimination ruling

The Jewish employment site submitted an appeal against the Magistrate Court ruling stating that it is illegally discriminating on its site.

The ruling was based on the fact that the site advertises details of Jewish workers and businesses which only employ Jews. The site was fined 40,000 NIS for discrimination.

Attorney Uri Tzipori of the Derekh Chaim movement appealed the ruling, stating that "it is unthinkable that in the state of Israel, the state of the Jewish people, it should be forbidden for Jews to establish a body which does charitable work with Jews. The law against discrimination was not passed to stop Jews doing charitable acts with other Jews."