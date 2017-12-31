Finance Minister Kahlon announced that travel via the Carmel tunnels will be cheaper as of January 1st 2018. The price will be 6.95 NIS per route.
The Karmelton company which operates the tunnels welcomed the agreed reduction.
|
11:53
Reported
News BriefsTevet 13, 5778 , 31/12/17
Carmel tunnels toll price reduced by 30%
Finance Minister Kahlon announced that travel via the Carmel tunnels will be cheaper as of January 1st 2018. The price will be 6.95 NIS per route.
The Karmelton company which operates the tunnels welcomed the agreed reduction.
Last Briefs