Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett called Sunday at the beginning of the cabinet meeting for Likud Central Committee members to endorse the resolution to confer sovereignty on Judea and Samaria.

Bennett said that members should implement the resolution as part of the Likud manifesto.

It should be noted that the plan to be presented to the Likud was first presented six years ago by Bennett, who served then as director-general of the Yesha council.