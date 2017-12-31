MK Kisch: If PM opposed sovereignty, he'd have said so

MK Yoav Kisch(Likud) told Arutz Sheva that at the end of the Likud Central Committee meeting "there will be a very clear statement that its time Israel initiated an independent procedure to establish sovereignty in Judea and Samaria."

Kisch added that he himself favored autonomy which would establish sovereignty over Jewish regions in Judea and Samaria and an autonomy for areas governed by the PA.

Kisch said the committee's vote would not be on "Shechem and Ramallah" but rather on Jewish-controlled sections of Judea and Samaria.

He also added that if the prime minister were opposed to such a resolution, he would have expressed his opposition.