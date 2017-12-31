A youth was stabbed a short time ago in his upper body on a Herzliya street. He is in moderate condition.
United Hatzalah medics treated the injured person. The circumstances of the incident are unclear.
Tevet 13, 5778 , 31/12/17
Herzliya: Youth stabbed in upper body,moderate injuries
