  Tevet 13, 5778 , 31/12/17

Herzliya: Youth stabbed in upper body,moderate injuries

A youth was stabbed a short time ago in his upper body on a Herzliya street. He is in moderate condition.

United Hatzalah medics treated the injured person. The circumstances of the incident are unclear.

