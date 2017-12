Ashdod customs inspectors revealed a smuggling attempt of military equipment as well as stuffed animals which are prohibited for import. The equipment ordered from the US for a Jenin resident, was described as 'personal equipment."

The parcel included 12 knives, 7 binoculars, torches, facemasks, military shoes and other military gear, gas canisters, wolf hides and 2 stuffed heads of a deer and bear.

The military equipment was transferred to security forces.