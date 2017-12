10:58 Reported News Briefs Tevet 13, 5778 , 31/12/17 Tevet 13, 5778 , 31/12/17 96-year-old Auschwitz accountant jailed The German Constitutional Court jailed 96-year-old Oscar Gröning , a German former SS junior squad leader who was stationed at the Auschwitz concentration camp. Gröning, dubbed the "accountant of Auschwitz", was responsible for counting and sorting the money taken from prisoners, and he was in charge of the personal properties of arriving prisoners.

