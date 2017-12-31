Rabbi slams celebrators of Rabbi Shteinman's death

Hassidic mentor Rabbi Menashe Reisman sharply attacked those who celebrated the death of Rabbi Shteinman and said that "the attribute of judgment" had hit afterwards when three young children died in the neighborhood of the celebrators.

Reisman was invited Saturday night to speak in the Toldot Aharon synagogue in Meah Shearim which is affiliated with the extremist elements who celebrated. During the event extremists entered the synagogue and called out catcalls until they were removed from the premises.