The IDF arrested seven suspects in Judea and Samaria who are accused of involvement in terror activity, local terror and violent demonstrations against civilians and security forces.
The suspects were taken for interrogation.
News BriefsTevet 13, 5778 , 31/12/17
IDF arrests 7 terror suspects in Judea and Samaria
